Roads Authority warns against ongoing learner license scam

The Roads Authority cautioned the public against fraudsters that are using the its name to defraud and scam unsuspecting members of the public by offering the offering them learner licenses in exchange for payments via E-wallet services.

According to the Authority, the scammer/s have been using photos of its staff members as their WhatsApp profile pictures to mislead the public and carry out their fraudulent activities. The public is urged to report all suspicious activities to the Authority’s toll free numbers 081918 (MTC) or 0800 309 231 (TN mobile) or at the nearest Police Station.

“The Roads Authority is disturbed by such fraudulent, dishonest and criminal behavior and condemns it in the strongest terms. We have taken the necessary steps to ensure that those involved will face the full wrath of the law,” a statement released on 1 August noted.

The public is hereby informed that all payments related to NaTIS Services are done over a counter at our NaTIS Offices countrywide. The authority does not accept or provide options for payments via e-wallet or blue wallet services. Thus, members of the public are requested to be on alert at all times and to not fall prey to these fraudsters purporting to represent the RA on social media or any other platforms.

Furthermore, the Authority urged applicants who have failed their learner license tests to follow the correct process of applying to re-write their tests as per the set procedures, adding that Learner License results issued by NaTIS, as verified by Roads Authority authorized personnel, are final and non-negotiable.