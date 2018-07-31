International Labour Director General to visit Namibia

The Director General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Guy Ryder, will be on a first official mission to Windhoek, from 5 to 7 August.

During his visit, Ryder is expected to meet the President Hage Geingob, the Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation, Erkki Nghimtina, as well as Cabinet Members of line Ministries, Employers and Workers’ representatives and Heads of UN Agencies.

His visit will culminate with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on the new Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP) for Namibia. The DWCP is the ILO’s programme of support to its member countries based on the national development plans within the framework of the United Nations Partnership Assistance Framework.

Ryder will also hold a public lecture on the ‘Future of Work’ at the Namibia Institute of Public Administration and Management (NIPAM). Participants include academics from Namibia’s three universities, the private sector, civil organisations, youth and government officials.

As the ILO mandate is premised on human rights and social justice, Ryder will also be visiting an informal settlement to get a first-hand look of the manifestation of inequalities and the challenges faced by communities living and working in poverty.