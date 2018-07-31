Select Page

Ladima Foundation launches database for women in TV and film

Posted by | Jul 31, 2018 | ,

Ladima Foundation launches database for women in TV and film

The Ladima Foundation launched a new initiative, a database of women professionals in film, TV and content across Africa.

Dubbed ‘The A List’ – in less than 24 hours the list has already seen over 150 women submit their details. The list aims to become the most comprehensive database of professional women in Africa.

According to Lara Utian-Preston, Co-Founder of the Ladima Foundation, the aim of compiling and sharing this list is to encourage companies to hire women, especially in technical roles, so that there will never be the excuse that they couldn’t find any skilled women in their region.

The list will be open and accessible to all – shared widely especially with companies and agencies who may be looking for talented women to work on various productions and projects.

“We invite all women working across the various disciplines within the industry, from those just staring out to seasoned professionals,” Utian-Preston said.  Women can apply  via this link: https://goo.gl/zsfwyK

The Ladima Foundation is a non-profit organisation committed to supporting women in the film and content industries, (www.ladima.africa) and is currently compiling this list after it was suggested at the recent ‘Women of Influence’ panel at the recent DISCOP Zanzibar.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Related Posts

UN Security Council reforms – Africa demands action

UN Security Council reforms – Africa demands action

12 February 2016

Master brewer entertains media drinkers

Master brewer entertains media drinkers

17 August 2012

Harambee for the elite

Harambee for the elite

20 May 2016

Middle-Income countries meet for experience sharing forum

Middle-Income countries meet for experience sharing forum

19 February 2018