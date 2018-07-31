Sanlam, UNAM test tertiary students vocabulary

Sanlam in conjunction with the University of Namibia hosted the second tertiary level spelling bee known as the Sanlam/Unam Spelling Bee last weekend.

The spelling bee was initiated to create a platform for students to improve their language use, expose students to ‘difficult’ words while at the time improving the use of the English language among students.

The spelling bee was attended by students from the University of Namibia (Unam) and the International University of Management (IUM). The students battled out for the top prize and after multiple rounds, Lawreen Tutalife of the University of Namibia emerged as the overall winner walking away with a cash prize of N$4000 the Spelling Bee champion floating trophy, an English Oxford dictionary, a participation media and a stationery pack.

Director of the spelling bee, Dr Joseph Mukoroli added that these kind of championships are important because they enhance vocabulary development, which is important in academic learning.

Speaking at the opening of the event, Sanlam Marketing and Communications Manager, Hilaria Graig reiterated Sanlam’s commitment to the education sector across its different levels.

“As a company we understand the value of proper language and vocabulary use, especially when it comes to academic writing and that is why we saw it to sponsor the event for a second time,” Graig said.

Caption: From left to right: Jill Izaks Deputy, Director Unam Language Centre, Samantha Visser (first runner up), Lawreen Tutalife (2018 Sanlam Unam Spelling Bee Champion), Believe Shiwape (2nd runner up) and Dr Joseph Mukoroli, Spelling Bee Director.