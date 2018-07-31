Recharge and drive away with a spanking brand new Toyota Bakkie

Telecommunications service provider, MTC during the month of August, will give away 19 brand new Toyota Hilux 2.4 models, to lucky customers.

The service provider on Tuesday announced that the promotion dubbed, ‘Recharge and Win’ will kick off this week on 1 until 30 August.

Speaking at the launch, MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs, Tim Ekandjo said the competition is open to all MTC customers and once a customer recharges he/she will be automatically entered into the draw and become a potential winner.

The draw will be conducted on a daily basis and the competition will be as follows: Any recharge voucher gets you in the draw; three call attempts will be made to the winner and after the 3rd attempt an sms will be send and inform the winner to contact MTC either on 130 or 120; all calls will be done between 16h00 and 16h30 for the first attempt and should the first winner not reply by 17h00, MTC will immediately move to the 2nd winner and make 3 attempts between 17h00-18h00.

According to MTC, they will continue the attempts up until a winner emerges on the 3rd try of which they will repeat the procedure within the time frame between 19h00 -20h00.

Meanwhile recharge entries for the competition are as follows; N$5 equals 1 entry; N$10 to 19.99 =4; N$20 to 39.99 = 8; N$30 to 49.99 = 10; N$50 to 99.99 = 20; N$100 to 179.99 = 40; N$180 to 294.99 = 60 and N4295 plus = 90 entries.

MTC said the recharge types for the competition include; physical recharges, virtual, vending machines, banking recharges and Aweh vouchers. Ekandjo said that the campaign is testament of their customer re-investment strategy of giving back to the loyal customers.

Last year MTC extended the same gesture and gave away 13 brand new cars to its lucky customers.