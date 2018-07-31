‘They tried to bury us’ exhibition’ set for National Art Gallery

By Natasha Jacha

‘They Tried To Bury Us’, an exhibition by a local visual artist, Isabel Tueumuna Katjavivi will officially open on 2 August from 18:00 at the National Art Gallery until until 8 September.

According to the hosts, the exhibition is a continuation of the 2017 art piece, ‘The past is not buried’. The new installation deals with the unresolved past that is the genocide, and how it is all around us and we need to stop treading on the past in our present.

Katjavivi has done nine exhibitions, three workshops and her work is found in the collection of Meseum Würth, Künzelsau, Germany and Luciano Bennetton Collection.

She has also curated and planned over 300 events including music concerts, cinema screening, visual art exhibitions, dance theatre performances, debates and talks and festival since 2014.

Katjavivi was the overall Prize Winner of the 2017 Bank Windhoek Triennial Competition, and the 3rd Prize winner in the New Media category at the 2014 Bank Windhoek Triennial Competition.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts, Honours Degree in Creative Expression and Visual Culture from the University of Namibia, and is currently studying towards a Masters Degree in Visual Arts with a thesis focusing on the Memorialisation of the Herero Genocide.