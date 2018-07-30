Untapped youths’ potential can boost the agriculture sector – Bergh

Students, especially those who wish to venture into the agricultural sector, are currently perfectly poised to lay the foundations to ensure they succeed in that sector, according to Standard Bank’s Business Banking Manager of Agric Business Central, Piet Bergh.

Bergh said this while addressing a congregation of students, prospective farmers and a few stakeholders in the sector last week at the Youth in Agriculture conference at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST).

The conference was held under the theme ‘Agriculture and the Generation Problem; Rural Youth, Employment and the future of farming’.

The Bank were the main sponsors of the event, which was geared towards supporting and empowering the youth who are the main productive human resource of socio-economic development and can immensely contribute to the agricultural sector.

“Students, you need to explore your ecosystem (of influential people) to help you grow your business. Standard Bank provides the right ecosystem for you with its consultants who are willing to guide you and products tailor made for you,” he said.

Bergh further said that initiatives such as this conference are essential as they aid in activating the youths untapped potentials, which is essential for the agriculture sector as it has the potential to be the largest employer.