International Peace Youth Group strives to create a new culture of peace as an alternative for violence and conflict

By Linda Machinga

The International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) an organisation that started in 2015 aims to transcend boundaries, races and religion to unite the hearts and efforts of people in the country. The group consists of 50 volunteers in which 8 are the most prominent members.

According to the Group’s Branch Coordinator, Macarios Shimwandi in an interview with the Economist, the main objective of the organisation is to create a new culture of peace as an alternative for a culture of violence and conflict. Of which he said can be done through the implementation of various projects and initiatives.

The organisation has a continental page on Twitter which carters for all African branches ranging from southern to northern Africa, and that is how they are able to communicate to other countries as they are working in 40 countries in Africa For instance Zimbabwe and Namibia, said Shimwandi.

The group’s representative, Nkanyiso Radebe, said that the organisation is working with the youth and calling all the young people to change their mindset, to be peaceful in their societies and be responsible in their societies.

“The youth should have a sense of voluntarism, to take care of the communities and have sustainable development, as they believe that the young people are the future generation,” he said

The organisation has worked with regional Youth Council of Okahandja, also collaborated with Ministry of Information in the different projects. In the Otjozondjupa region the group, conducted a Road youth campaign which promoted responsible driving.

Additionally they also did peace works in Henties Bay, and tried to make the community take honourship and set up a peace committee which is a Women’s Association Group of Peace of Hentisbay.

The group will work together with other women in the whole city and promote different races, regions and tribes, to work together for the word of peace, added Shimwandi

“At the moment we are trying to promote a declaration of peace and cessation of war to be adopted by the Head of State which we are urging the president to consider,” he said.

“We are calling on Heads of State and governments as well as society actors to adopt the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War document,” he added.