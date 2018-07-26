Geingob attends BRICS Africa Outreach summit in South Africa

The President, H.E. Dr Hage Geingob jetted off to South Africa to attend the BRICS Leaders Africa Outreach Dialogue Forum in Johannesburg in his capacity as the SADC Chairperson.

The president was welcomed by South Africa’s Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Luwellyn Landers at the Waterkloof Air Force Base near Pretoria on Thursday.

The Outreach Summit will seek to ensure continuity from the 5th BRICS Summit held in 2013 and to provide BRICS support for African industrialization and infrastructure development.

The sub-theme for the BRICS-Africa Outreach is “BRICS in Africa: Working Towards the Realization of the African Aspirations”.

For this outreach various African countries have been invited in various capacities including Rwanda as the Chair of the African Union, Namibia as the Chair of SADC and Togo as the Chair of the Economic Community of West Africa.

BRICS, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa is currently busy holding its 10th annual summit in Johannesburg. The Summit which started on 24 July will end on 27 July.

The BRICS Leaders’ Summit is convened annually with discussions representing spheres of political and socio-economic coordination, in which member countries have identified several business and economic opportunities.

Caption: H.E. Dr Geingob arrives at Waterkloof Air Force Base, received by Deputy Minister of DIRCO, Luwellyn Landers. (Photograph by: DIRCO News Service/Jacoline Schoonees).