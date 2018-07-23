Breweries scopes Health and Well-being Excellence accolade

By Natasha Jacha

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL), was ranked as the overall winner of the large organisations in Africa as the best Employee Wellness, in the category ‘Health and Well-being Excellence at the 2018 annual Great Place to Work (GPTW) awards in Lagos, Nigeria.

Breweries emerged as the top company in this category, surpassing global brands Fidelity and FBN Holdings, as they viewed their workforce as people first and foremost, people who have psychological needs and priorities that significantly influences a well-balanced life.

“The health and well-being of employees should be an important aspect of the human capital leg of any company, because a healthy workforce equals good productivity,” said Breweries, Human Resources Manager, Timothy Izaks.

According to Izaks the O&L Group Wellness Programme is committed to the overall well-being of all O&L employees and our mission is to enhance and sustain employee well-being.

“We are dedicated to providing employees with reliable and professional services in order to promote physical, emotional, financial, occupational, spiritual and social well-being,” he added.

While the Group Wellness Programme has annual strategies in place for the entire O&L Group that addresses this critical element of any workforce, NBL has over the years passionately grown to address the health and well-being of its people, with the on-site clinic that provides primary healthcare as well as occupational healthcare services to the NBL employees.

Caption: Breweries places strategic focus on the health and wellbeing of employees, with an array of programmes and initiatives implemented in order to enhance work-life balance and overall wellbeing.