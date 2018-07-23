Six High Schools benefit from six-month leadership development programme

By Linda Machinga

The Capricorn Group sponsored six leadership workshops for 120 Learners Representative Committees (LRC), from various school.

The students were picked from the following: Hage Geingob High School, A.Shipena Secondary School, Immanuel Shifidicondary School, Dawid Bezuidenhout High school, Ella Du Plessis High School and Hochland High School.

The initiative which started during February, was implemented in the aforementioned schools over six-month period, by Capacity Trust, a Human Resources and Industrial Psychology.

The leadership workshop aimed to create a platform for the Learners Representative Committee in the different schools to better understand themselves and to acquaint themselves with one another, manage conflict, improve communication, manage change and build leadership skills.

Hochland High School learners representative committee, Tahila Mongoya on conclusion of the programme said, “I got to know myself better, but most importantly, I got to know my team; our similarities, our differences and how we can work together”.

Meanwhile, Capricorn said using the Jung Type Indicator (psychometric robust personality questionnaire) the personality type of each participant was assessed with structured feedback provided around their individual personality type and as a team.

The activities were carried out to build on identified strengths and to work on weaknesses. The results produced enhanced self-awareness, self -management and interpersonal-management.

“At Capricorn Group, we long realized the importance of sensing and responding to our environment. Our purpose of being Connectors of Positive Change mobilises us make such initiatives possible,” said Capricorn Group, Managing Director, Thinus Prinsloo.

Although, many learners from private schools have access to psychometric tests and workshops of this nature, government schools are not afforded such opportunities due to the high costs involved, said Prinsloo.

“Hence, Capricorn Group’s partnership with Capacity trust to invest in the lives of theses Namibian learners, and in doing so, positively impact their futures,” Prinsloo concluded.

Caption: Hochland High School learners representative committee, Tahila Mongoya who took part in the programme.