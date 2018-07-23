Annual Logistics and Transport Workshop to focus on African trade enhancement

The 10th Annual Logistics and Transport Workshop which will be held in Swakopmund from 25 to 27 September, will ponder on enhancing African trade through hinterland connectivity.

The Namibian-German Centre for Logistics (NGCL) this year said the workshop will focus on transport and logistics routes and activities throughout Southern Africa.

“Not just the ports and the main transportation routes, but really ensuring that there’s full connectivity when it comes to logistics in Africa at every point,” the Centre said in a statement.

According to NGCL the workshop will be a platform to network, share ideas, and discover best practices relevant to the logistics and transportation sector.

The workshop will be open to all logistics stakeholders that want to take part in developing Namibia as a regional logistics hub and as a driver of the economy as well as opening up future trade routes.

Sessions will highlight the developments within the country and deliberate on opportunities for future trade. This will include; hinterland development, border management, single window initiatives; regional value chains and financing models. All discussed, presented and unpacked by national, regional and internationally acclaimed experts in their field that showcase knowledge based on case studies and best practices.

“I cannot believe it is already our 10th Annual Logistics Workshop. This year’s theme, the speakers and the sponsors will ensure that this is an event not to be missed. Certainly any and all stakeholders that want to increase their knowledge, know which direction the sector is going in and network with our logistics specialists and experts will be well served at the workshop,” Logan Fransman, Director of the NGCL said.