Hungua Primary School gets connected to the world after 10 years of no internet access

By Linda Machinga

Hungua Primary School, in the Kunene Region received 25 desktops and software valued at more than N$200,000 from Namport’s Social Investment Fund (NSIF).

The school had no internet access or a computer lab from the time it was built 10 years ago, but this however changed through Namport’s recent generous donation.

Namport went an extra mile in ensuring that the company’s ICT team installed the desktops, to ensure maximum value is derived from the donation.

“We have approached so many companies and Namport was the only company that responded positively to our request, and for that we are very grateful. We will use these computers and look after them like the precious treasure they are,” said Hungua primary school principal, Mr Tjivikua.

Namport’s HR Executive, Felix Musukubili, said that as an entity that aims to be relevant and present in not only the society it operates in, but beyond the boarders of the Erongo and Karas regions.

He further emphasised that Namport has spent more than N$20 million in various projects of social interest countrywide.

“Namport Social Investment Fund also donated two containers valued at N$300,000 to the Seringkop community from the Kunene region which will be used as a clinic,” he added.

“This is not the first time that the NSIF is investing in the education of the Namibian child as it also donated IT equipments valued at N$36,000 to the Cornelius Goreseb School in the same region as well as purchasing of ICT equipment for the Kuisebmond Primary School in the Erongo region valued at N$10,000,” added Musukubili.