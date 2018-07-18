Katima orphans finally get a place to call home

The Ambassador of Japan, H.E. Mr. Hideaki Harada, last week officially handed over the new orphanage building to the Charity Faith Mission in Katima Mulilo.

The official handover was done in the presence of Hon. Ms. Doreen Sioka, Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, who represented the government.

At the ceremony, Harada said, “I am very happy to witness that the grant is well utilized and the facilities are ready for occupation by 25 orphans from the Charity Faith Mission Church and 70 orphans from surrounding communities who are currently not able to utilise facilities due to the capacity limitation of the orphanage centre.”

“I trust that the new orphanage centre will provide more conducive environment for the orphans to learn and enjoy their daily life,” he added.

Caption: Ribbon Cutting of the New Orphanage Centre by H.E Mr. Hideaki Harada, Ambassador of Japan, and Hon. Ms. Doreen Sioka, Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare among other dignitaries.