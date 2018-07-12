Ongwediva public seek legal assistance at Free Legal Advice day

A platoon of lawyers stood ready in June to handle questions from the public at the Law Society of Namibia’s third Free Legal Advice day for 2018, held in Ongwediva at the Office of the Ombudsman.

The Free Legal Advice days, first held in 2014, have been offered every year since, at a number of venues across the country. Earlier this year, the first day was organised in Otjiwarongo, followed by a similar event in Rehoboth. At all these events, the collaboration with the Office of the Ombudsman proved invaluable.

The Law Society advised in a statement that these days are part of its objective to make legal services more accessible to the public, especially those people who find it hard to afford a lawyer.

At the Ongwediva Free Legal Advice day, most queries from the public centred around labour disputes, domestic violence, divorce, maintenance, wills, inheritances and property ownership.

Caption: At the start of the Ongwediva Free Legal Advice day, seated from the left, Gilroy Kasper, a Law Society Councillor, Saima Nambinga, the society’s Vice Chairperson, Olivia Mutjavikua from the office of the Master of the High Court, Phillip Mwandingi, the Deputy Director of the Ministry of Labour, and Andreas Uutoni, an Ongwediva Councillor.

Standing, from the left, are: Wilhelm Hipuhamba from the office of the Master of the High Court, Etegameno Indongo, a legal practitioner, Emma Shikonda and Saara Shipoh, both from the office of the Master of the High Court, Petrine Hango, Veronika Hanongo-Haikali, Jan Greyling (Jnr), and Charmaine Tjihero, all four also legal practitioners, and Utjitiraije Mberiruaand and Ileni Indongo, both from the Office of the Ombudsman.