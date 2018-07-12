Health Ministry launches Strategic Plan

The Ministry of Health and Social Services launched its Strategic Plan for 2017/18-2021/22 alongside partners, including UN Namibia, this week.

The plan outlines activities towards making the country healthy in line with national and international development agendas.

Speaking at the launch, the UN Resident Coordinator Rachel Odede reaffirmed the UN’s support towards the MoHSS in implementing the Plan.

“Together, we can eliminate the barriers to quality health care access to ensure that no one in Namibia is left behind due to poor health,” she said.

‘Good Health’ is part of the Social Transformation Pillar within the UN Partnership Framework (UNPAF) with Namibia. Specifically Outcome 2.1 speaks to ensuring that all people have access to and utilise quality integrated health care and nutrition services.

This is in line with Universal Health Coverage (UHC), which ensures that everyone, everywhere can access essential quality health services without facing financial hardship. Access and quality of service, critical elements of UHC, are reflected in the MoHSS’s Strategic Plan.

World Health Organization Namibia’s Dr. Charles Sagoe-Moses presented on UHC at the National Health Assembly, which was officially inaugurated after the launch of the Ministerial Plan.

This forum brought together stakeholders to chart the way towards improving health outcomes in Namibia.