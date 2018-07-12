SME sector regarded as the driving force of the economy – FNB

Linda Machinga

The Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) in collaboration with FNB Namibia hosted an entrepreneurship breakfast event recently in Swakopmund.

The aim of the event was to provide a platform for entrepreneurs to discuss issues that were relevant to them, as well as the importance of providing Small Medium Enterprise’s with the necessary support required to succeed.

Branch Manager at the local FNB Swakopmund, Mare Steenekamp said that FNB Namibia was there to promote entrepreneurship and create jobs, to enable the Small Medium Enterprise sector to further contribute to the economic development of Namibia through value addition.

According to FNB Business’s SME Segment Head, Sam Ikela, the SME sector is regarded as the driving force of our national economy, now more than ever before.

“Our obligation is to conduct their businesses in a craftier, more cost-effective manner which enables them to sail through the current economic challenges,” he Ikela.

In addition, FNB Namibia provided help in form of the FNB SME special funds. The fund is designed to provide for the distinctive financial and capital requirements of SME’s and it targets entrepreneurs who have bankable business proposals but who lack collateral and equity.

“The Chamber aims to create programmes, tools and opportunities that assist in the growth of our member’s enterprise. We do this through a blend of programming and services that are uniquely designed to address the current landscape and challenges that exist in Swakopmund and the Erongo Region,” added NCCI Chairman, Paul Ndjambula.