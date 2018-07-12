Africa Oil, Energy Chamber ink strategic partnership ahead of conference

Africa Oil & Power, the continent’s premier platform for energy investment and policy, and the African Energy Chamber (AEC) signed a strategic partnership in Johannesburg on Monday.

Both organisations will be sharing capacities to facilitate investments and deal-making in Africa across their networks.

Under the agreement, the Energy Chamber will also become an official partner of the Africa Oil & Power 2018 conference taking place September 5-7, 2018 in Cape Town.

As part of the partnership, the Africa Energy Chamber is extending to all its members and partners across its network an exclusive discount of 15% to attend the summit in Cape Town from September 5-7, 2018.

“As the AEC, we always encourage all our members to seek new partners and investors and expand their horizons to support their growth across the continent. We believe Africa Oil & Power is a perfect platform for them to do that,” explained NJ Ayuk, the chamber’s chairman.

As a prestigious international forum to take place in Cape Town this fall, Africa Oil & Power is an ideal place to strike business deals and meet investors. For its third edition, Africa Oil & Power has put together a prestigious program with 15 African petroleum and power ministers confirmed to date, 600 C-level delegates and 75+ speakers from across the continent, Europe, Asia, and the Americas spanning the entire value chain, from upstream to power generation.

As Africa’s energy sector enters a new phase of growth and oil prices stabilize around $70, AOP and the AEC have expressed their excitement over this new collaboration which capitalizes on renewed optimism across Africa’s investment community.

Guillaume Doane, the CEO of Africa Oil & Power, said, “The vision of Africa Oil & Power and the Africa Energy Chamber are the same –– to combine a pro-African attitude with a pan-African influence. We are excited to have access to their extensive African energy network.”