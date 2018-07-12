Large group of new apprentices start with 3-year training programme at TransNamib

TransNamib last week welcomed a large group of fresh apprentices who will complete their three-year technical training at the transport company while doing their theoretical courses at the Windhoek Vocational Training Centre.

TransNamib’s transformation Chief Executive, Johny Smith told the apprentices they are joining the company at the juncture where it is about to unpack an ambitious skills development framework. Smith believes his turnaround of the colossal parastatal will be based on training and development of its employees. In this regard he invited the new trainees to be open-minded and naturally inquisitive.

The group of 62 apprentices will qualify as auto mechanics, electronic technicians and general electricians. Another 15 young people will be recruited for diesel electric fitters.

The vocational training programme is based on an agreement between the vocational training centre, TransNamib and the Namibia Training Authority. TransNamib will take in a new group of apprentices every year, working in collaboration with the training centre to ensure that both theoretical knowledge and technical ability are imparted to the trainees over the three-year period.

TransNamib said the predominantly technical nature of their business requires a competent body of employees to maintain its extensive fleet of rolling stock, its infrastructure, and its communication equipment.

“Vocational education and training is one of the key aspects highlighted and encompassed in the Harambee Prosperity Plan and is an integral part of the National Development Plans and Vision 2030. It is therefore imperative that vocational training institutions establish a close relationship with the corporate world. Over the years, TransNamib has developed many trainees through apprenticeship programmes where they ended up being recruited and absorbed in various sectors of the industry from mining and manufacturing to maintenance and production,” Smith stated.

TransNamib’s apprentice training is funded by the Namibia Training Authority. Ms Dalia Mwiya, the authority’s Senior Research Officer expressed her gratitude to the vocational training centre as the training institution and TransNamib as the prospective employer, for coming on board to kick- start the pilot programme.

TransNamib’s Executive for Human Capital, Mr Webster Gonzo said “as a corporate, we feel it is important that we hold the hand of the government, to make sure that we do something about the lack of skills in the country. That is the background around this process, which started five years ago with discussions with the training authority.”

Caption: From the left, Ms Dalia Mwiya of the Namibia Training Authority, Mr John Smith, TransNamib’s Chief Executive and Mr Webster Gonzo, its Human Capital Executive, at the launch of a three-year training pilot programme for new apprentices. The event was held at TransNamib’s Gammams Training Centre in Windhoek.