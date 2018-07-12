Regional consultations to ensure broader participation and inclusivity on matters related to land reform to commence

The government will undertake regional consultations from 19 to 27 July in the different regions to ensure broader participation and inclusivity on matters related to land reform ahead of the Second National Land Conference.

The Second National Land Conference is scheduled to take place during the first week of October and shall be hosted under the auspices of the Office of the Prime Minister, said the Prime Minister, Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila in a statement this week.

According to Kuugongelwa-Amadhila the conference will deliberate over what more could be done to fast track the implementation of the 1991 Land Conference and other land related issues that emerged during the implementation of the land reform programme.

“Namibia is convening the 2nd National Land Conference with the main objective to review the progress made towards the implementation of the 24 Resolutions of the 1991 National Conference on Land Reform and the Land Question in Namibia,” she added.

To ensure inclusivity in the preparation for the conference, the government has established a High Level Coordinating Committee which was inaugurated on 29 May 2018, she added.

According to her the Committee is made up of 32 members drawn from the government, farmers unions, trade unions, and civil society, traditional authorities, churches, non -governmental organizations, conservancies, tertiary Institutions, community leaders, youth organizations, and political parties and individuals with experience or expertise that is relevant to the land conference.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said the reports from the regional consultations will serve as resource material to enhance deliberations at the second National Land Conference.