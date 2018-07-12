Customers’ insatiable appetite for internet and social media pushes AfricaOnline to launch faster wireless broadband network

One of the largest ISPs in the country, AfricaOnline, launched a wireless broadband network powered by RADWIN’s JET 5GHz Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP) smart Beamforming solutions early this week.

AfricaOnline has complemented its’ long-standing WiMAX service with a new carrier-grade JET PtMP service to deliver high-speed packages of up to 100Mbps to enterprises and homes in Windhoek.

Marc Gregan, Managing Director, AfricaOnline Namibia said that demand for broadband is growing at an explosive rate. Users want more Gigs to satisfy their Internet and social media appetites.

“We needed to expand our capacity and selected the 5GHz JETwhich allows us to offer capped, uncapped and dedicated service packages at speeds of up to 100 Mbps to suit every user and support a range of applications, from streaming video to online gaming and Internet browsing. Delivering exceptional performance and consistent high capacity, JET operates even in congested unlicensed bands and areas with a high noise floor. Our customers are ecstatic,” he added.

AfricaOnline is a member of the iWayAfrica group of companies, owned by Gondwana International Networks. Rampoint, a leading turnkey solution provider in Namibia and RADWIN’s partner, was in charge of project design and implementation.

Peter Turvey, Managing Director, Middle East, South & East Africa, RADWIN said, “We are proud that AfricaOnline Namibia chose our solution to best serve its business and residential customers. JET’s unique Bi-Beam beamforming technology guarantees system operation in tough environments and overcomes interference.”

The JET carrier-grade systems allows service providers in urban and rural areas to easily deliver fast, reliable fibre-like service and reach remote locations in the most cost-effective way, he added.

Meanwhile, Gregansaid that the customer feedback is positive and clients are ecstatic with the 100Mbps they are getting.

Caption: Marc Gregan, Managing Director, AfricaOnline Namibia and Peter Turvey, Managing Director, Middle East, South & East Africa, RADWIN at the launch.