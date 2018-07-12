N$121 million earmarked for Arandis Emergency and Traffic Management Centre – feasibility study

The National Road Safety Council (NRSC) in partnership with Arandis Town Council recently embarked on a project to develop an Emergency Response and Traffic Management Centre in Arandis.

The primary objective of the project, which is currently at the feasibility study level, is to contribute significantly towards halving the number of fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants by 2022, as prescribed by the National Development Plan (NDP5).

According to the Chairperson of the Erongo Regional Council, Hafeni Ndemula, the anticipated centre will provide emergency response, traffic management and control services along the B2 road section between Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Usakos.

“A state-of-the-art of live traffic surveillance, variable messaging, speed control and management, number plate recognition, weather monitoring and capacity to capture footage of incidents and accidents will assist the centre to better respond to incidents and accidents, timeously,” Ndemula said.

The centre will also serve as beneficial to the Transport and Logistics Industry as their vehicles would be under constant surveillance. Ndemula stressed that the centre will ensure peace of mind to all motorists, as the road will be observed 24/7 in order to try and prevent accidents from occurring and render improved emergency response and ensure road user compliance through the use of new and innovative technologies.

In this vein, the Arandis Town Council will hold a fundraising gala dinner at the Jan Wilkens Stadium in Walvis Bay on 20 July.