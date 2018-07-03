MultiChoice to spoil active customers with 18 days of open viewing for free

By Linda Machinga

Loyal active MultiChoice customers will be entertained at no extra cost for 18 days with access to specific channels from 13 to 31 July.

MultiChoice introduced the 18-day open viewing period of all SuperSport channels to active DStv customers as well as access to all kids channels.

“This open viewing period is part of MultiChoice’s ongoing efforts to reward active DStv and GOtv customers’ loyalty by treating them to an exciting television viewing experience of content on higher tier bouquets,” Multichoice said in a statement.

During the open viewing period, Cartoon Network (DStv Channel 301) will air a vast selection of exciting kiddies’ including new episodes of ‘Cloudy with a chance of meatballs’ starting Tuesday, 16 July catch weekdays at 07:30 CAT. On NickToons (DStv Channel 451), catch ‘Peppa Pig’ weekdays at 09:50 CAT and ‘Munki and Trunk’ weekdays at 17:15 CAT.

Sports lovers are in for a treat as just by staying connected DStv customers will get access to all the sporting action on the satellite. Active customers will enjoy the WWE PPV- Extreme Rules on Monday, 16 July at 01:00 and 20:00 CAT on SS8 (DStv Channel 208), the CAF Champions League on Tuesday, 17 July at 14:30 CAT on SS7 (DStv Channel 207) and for some motorsport action, viewers can enjoy the commencement of Formula 1 from 20-22 July at 14:45 CAT on SS2 (DStv Channel 202).

Meanwhile Multi-choice said there is also special open preview coming when all active GOtv Plus customers will enjoy an additional five channels that are only available on GOtv Max.

From the 13 to 26 July all GOtv Plus customers will get access to exciting entertainment programming on Sony Max GOtv Channel 21, CBS Reality GOtv Channel 22, ROK 2 GOtv Channel 17, Fox GOtv Channel 19 and SuperSport Select 4 GOtv Channel 34, all at no extra charge, MultiChoice added.

“With five additional channels, GOtv customers can look forward to an array of incredible content that will suit their every mood,” they added.

Furthermore, GOtv sports lovers will get access to SuperSport Select 4, the home of live football action. “On 16 July at 19:00 CAT, catch the first prime-time repeat of the WWE PPV – Extreme Rules. Wimbledon heats things up on 17 July and 19 July with the repeats of the Men’s Doubles Final, Ladies Doubles Final, Mixed Doubles Final, Ladies Final and Men’s Final,” Multichoice added.