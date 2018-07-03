Katima Mulilo orphans to benefit from Japanese funded facilities

By Natasha Jacha

The Japanese government will officially hand over a new orphanage centre at the Charity Faith Mission a non-profit organisation which cares and educates orphans, in Katima Mulilo.

The Ambassador of Japan, Hideaki Harada, will hand over the facility in the presence of Hon. Ms Doreen Sioka, Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, this week.

Japan through its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) extended a grant amounting to N$851, 005 which was utilised to build a new block consisting of 2 classrooms, 2 storerooms and ablutions facilities.

The new block will be used by 25 orphans from the Charity Faith mission Church and 70 orphans from the surrounding communities.

However, the grant is aimed at bringing about direct and immediate impact on the well being of disadvantaged communities at a grass-roots level by supporting relatively small developed projects in areas of local; needs such as education, agriculture, welfare to be implemented by Non-Profit Organisations and local authorities.

Japan has been implementing the grant in the country since 1997. To date, 54 projects have been supported, totally amounting to approximately N$37.5 million.