400 less privileged people benefit from goodwill project

Namibia Dairies the supporter of the Dairy Producers Association’s (DPA) Project of goodwill 2017, this week said the project has enriched the lives of approximately 400 less privileged people, mostly children.

A total of 8982 litres of milk was distributed to beneficiaries during the course of the 12 months of the project, which stretched from August 2017 to July 2018.

According to the Manager: Commodities at the Namibia Agricultural Union (NAU), Harald Marggraff local milk producers at a DPA member meeting in July 2016 committed to support government’s food bank initiative, and pledged 0.5 liters of milk of every 1000 litres produced.

The Association consists of only 16 producers who support organised agriculture. Marggraff said, “Despite the fact that the food bank initiative has not realized yet, producers honoured their decision, and stayed committed to donate milk to those selected groups in need. This commitment was confirmed at the producers member meeting on 18 July 2017, where various beneficiary organizations were identified and approved.”

“We were proud to be a part of this initiative, and to make a difference in the lives of those that benefitted from this project. The DPA is also impressed and inspired by the producers’ decision and commitment to such a worthy cause. Big ups to all producer members and other role players, including ND for this gesture and commitment,” he added.

The project was administered by the Agricultural Union in collaboration with Namibia Dairies. Provided in UHT 1 litre cartons, the milk was delivered on a monthly basis by dairies to the union from where the distribution to the identified organisations took place. The Agricultural Union was overseer of the distribution and did the necessary checks to ensure that the milk reaches the end user.

Namibia Dairies was responsible for making sure the donations were accumulated from all committed producers in a manner that is best administratively possible.

“Apart from ND’s annual commitment to, amongst others provide one-month supply of milk to selected schools in celebration of Milk Month every year in June, we are glad to, and passionately contribute to the upliftment of the lives of those less privileged, especially the less privileged children of this nation. I, together with the entire ND team are extremely proud and happy that we could be part of this impactful commitment by Namibian milk producers. Initiatives like this inspire me, and gives us all hope for a better future. Enriching the lives of the less privileged speaks directly to the O&L purpose of ‘Creating a future, enhancing life,” said Dairies Director: Agri-Business, Borney Britz:

Beneficiaries of the DPA Project of Goodwill 2017 included: Huis Maerua; Dagbreek School; Side-by-Side; Môreson School; Dordabis Pre-primary School; Kiddies Kingdom, and Early Intervention Community Support (El-Landri Trust).

During the December school holiday, the Katutura Old Age Home, Oude Rust Ouetehuis, Hope Village, Koekoes Agenbach (helpende hande) and Meals on Wheels also benefitted from the project.

Caption: Close to 9, 000 litres of milk have been distributed to beneficiaries of the Dairy Producers Association’s (DPA) Project of goodwill 2017, launched one year ago. Supported by Namibia Dairies his initiative enriched the lives of approximately 400 less privilege children.