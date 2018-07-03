Meteorological equipment donation to provide timely warning and advisories that can save lives – Minister

The country’s disaster prevention, climate change and meteorological observation requirements were boosted following the official handing over of Meteorological equipment worth U.S2.4 million donated by China at an event last week.

Under the project, Namibia received 10 sets of Manned Weather Observation Systems; five sets of Automated Weather systems; one central and work station software; meteorological communication system; FY-3 meteorological satellite data collecting and processing system and the FY3-3 meteorological satellite information processing and application system.

On behalf of Namibia’s Minister of Works and Transport, John Mutorwa, the deputy Minister, James Sankwasa said the donation emanated from China-Africa cooperation which expressed its willingness to strengthen cooperation and build capacity of selected meteorological services in Africa to enable to respond to the growing needs of citizens, especially in the areas of disaster prevention and mitigation, climate change and meteorological observation.

According to Mutorwa, the donated equipment came at the time when it was needed.

“For example, the recent tropical cyclone Dineo, although reached Namibia in a weakened state as a tropical depression was tracked using FY-3 Satellite until it dissipated in the Atlantic ocean,” he noted.

Furthermore Mutorwa said the five automated stations which were installed through the project at Arandis, Sosusvlei, Ai-Ais, Ariamsvlei and Sangwali further strengthened the surface observation

network of the country and will enhance data availability for climate change studies and for other user needs.

“I am confident that most of you have noticed the tremendous improvement in the quality of the television weather broadcast. This achievement is due to the new weather television equipment donated by China,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Namibia, Zhang Yiming said he was happy that Namibia is among the recipients and is proud China is helping enhance the capacity in such a vital public services of Meteorology in Namibia.

According to the minister, the adverse impacts of weather and climate extremes on the mainstream economic activities such as agriculture, health, fisheries, water, transport and food security are a great challenge to the country.

“In this respect the early warning system once operational would enable use to provide timely warning and advisories that could save lives and reduce extensive damage to properties,” he added.

Hence he said that the cooperation between the two countries on this scale in the field meteorological is commendable and needs to be sustained for the benefit of all.