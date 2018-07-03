Deep Yellow announces positive and encouraging results from continued drilling at Tumas 3 area

Deep Yellow Limited this week reported encouraging drilling results from the ongoing Tumas 3 resource extension drilling programme carried out on EPL3496, held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reptile Uranium Namibia.

In a statement the mining entity said that since the ASX release of 14 April resource upgrade drilling continued east and west of the Tumas 3 uranium discovery with 190 RC drill-holes for 4,842m to end June 2018

“Total drilling on the Tumas palaeochannel for the 6 months ending 30 June amounted to 10,765m with 363 holes,” said Deep Yellow Limited, managing director, John Borshoff in the announcement.

Borshoff said the resource drilling around Tumas 3 targeted further extending the mineralised zone which was delineated from the November 2017 drilling.

The latest drilling confirmed additional continuous uranium mineralisation over more than 3km. The Tumas 3 mineralisation, including the newly identified tributaries, now occurs over 10.5km of continuous uranium mineralisation when using a cut-off of greater than 100ppm Equivalent Uranium Oxide (eU3O8) over 1m.

“This drilling has closed off the mineralisation to the east however remains open to the west, where

further drilling is planned later in 2018,” he added.

According to Borshoff of the total 190 holes drilled since 14 April 2011, 75 returned positive results – a success rate of 40%. The reduced success rate compared to the initial Tumas 3 drilling is caused mainly by the narrower nature of the channel.

Borshoff said, the results of the resource drilling are regarded as very encouraging confirming the continuous eastern extension of Tumas 3 and the strong potential of continuation of the uranium mineralisation further to the west, which remains open.