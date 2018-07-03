Nominations invited for new International Bar Association jurist award

A new International Bar Association (IBA) award, the IBA Jurist Award, is to celebrate the ‘unsung heroes’ of the legal profession: jurists who exemplify personal sacrifice and commitment to justice.

Nominees can include, for example, lawyers undertaking cases pro bono in the pursuit of justice or judges who rule appropriately on landmark cases despite systemic or societal pressures. The IBA’s global search for these individuals is supported by Ashoka , the largest global network of leading social entrepreneurs working to achieve social justice.

IBA Executive Director Dr Mark Ellis remarked: ‘As legal professionals, we know that there are members of our profession that represent the very best of us, yet their efforts frequently go unnoticed. Why should this be when they inspire us to do our finest work, and when they earn great respect for the legal profession as a whole? This question was the stimulus behind creating the IBA Jurist Award, beginning the endeavour to raise the visibility of “unsung heroes” in the legal community and in society generally.’

He added: ‘I am delighted that Ashoka is collaborating with the IBA to identify and recognise the legal profession’s “unsung heroes”. The mutual goal of encouraging systemic change in pursuit of the common good makes this a perfect partnership.’

Individuals are encouraged to go online to nominate associates and friends they believe have gone beyond the call of duty in their role as jurists and whose stories deserve to be heard. Nominations for the inaugural IBA Jurist Award close on Friday 31 August 2018.

Ben Greer, IBA Honourary Life Member of Council and Association, endorsed the initiative, saying: ‘The rule of law depends on the faithful performance – day in, day out – of the professional duties of lawyers and judges. In seeking to identify individuals whose performance is beyond outstanding, yet unrecognised by the general public, the IBA is reinforcing the rule of law as it honours those among its ranks who have made truly important contributions to its maintenance.’

Nominations can be submitted here.