Dairies employees’ milk 6% increase from wage negotiating table

Namibia Dairies this week signed a 6% wage increment with its Workers Representative Council for the next three years starting 1 July to 30 June 2021.

A further N$500 housing allowance per month forms part of the agreement, and a 13th cheque based on 75 % monthly salary and a 6% night shift allowance is also added as per the Labour Act.

Head of Human Capital at Namibia Dairies, Amanda van Zyl said transport provision to and from work remains part of the agreement as per previous years.

About 502 of the companies employees belonging to the bargaining unit will benefit from this agreement.

“Negotiations with the Workers Council went really well and took place in good faith and spirit. Throughout the negotiations both parties were focused on improving the living standards of the employees, while maintaining the sustainability of the company. Both parties were happy with the last position especially because there was a housing benefit added to the agreement. Our people are our greatest asset; they keep the business going and despite the harsh economic times, we understand that they too need to take care of themselves and their families while the cost of living in the country is on the rise. It is important for us to make sure that we add to their standard of living and live up to our purpose of ‘Creating a future and enhancing lives,” Van Zyl said.

Signing the agreement on behalf of the workers, was chairperson of the workers council, Alfeus Mwambu.

“We are very happy with the agreement reached and with the good relations we have with ND and management. The negotiations went really well and smooth, and it was a peaceful process,” Mwambu said.

Caption: Chairperson of the Workers Council at Namibia Dairies, Alfeus Mwambu and Head of Human Capital at Namibia Dairies, Amanda van Zyl. Back F.L.T.R: O&L Group Manager Central: Employee Relations, Michelle Horn and Ruusa Shivolo, Generalist: Human Capital at Namibia Dairies.