Nkurenkuru Standard Bank closes on account of break in

Jul 5, 2018

Standard Bank’s Nkurenkuru branch has been temporarily closed following a break-in that occurred in the early hours on Monday.

In a statement the Bank said that no monies were stolen during the burglary and all the Banks’ services in Nkurenkuru and its surrounding areas will commence as usual only be open on Monday, 9 July.

“While police investigations continue, Standard Bank would like to assure all its valued clients that no monies were stolen during the burglary and all the Banks’ services will commence as usual,’’ said the statement.

Meanwhile, Standard Bank has since apologised to its valued clients for any inconvenience which may arise as a result of the closure and is working tirelessly to ensure that operations are restored.

