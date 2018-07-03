Africa’s top talent to grace MTC’s musical charity festival

Telecommunications firm (MTC) announced this week that it will host music festival, in celebration of its 100% population coverage projected called the 081Every1, on for 11 August at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

MTC’s Tim Ekandjo said this will be the biggest music celebration ever seen in the country, as it will feature various artists from around Africa.

According to him the festival is essentially a charity event and all tickets sales will be donated to charity, especially the Shack Dwellers federation of Namibia. Tickets will be going for N$25 and members of the public can also purchase a ‘donation ticket’ if they wish to donate further.

“The artists lined up for this event are, 2018 BET winner Davido from Nigeria, Runtown another Africa’s best, Heavy K and Busisiwa from South Africa, and Zimbabwe’s, Jah Prayzah to complete the quartet of African representation,” said Ekandjo.

The international artists will be supported by local artists which include multi awarded and musical kingpin Gazza, NAMA 2018 winner Kalux, high-spirited Oteya, 2018 Best Hip Hop winner Kp Illest, Sally aka “Boss Madam”, voiced Adora, the incredible trio of PDK, Dj sensations Afroberries and 4˟4 Too Much Power.

Meanwhile Ekandjo said people should expect fireworks, as the event is set to be nothing short of historical.

In terms of security for the event Ekandjo assured the public that they will be tight security and strict security protocols will be in place to ensure that concert-goers have peace of mind during the concert.