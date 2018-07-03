Be aware of the dangers and legal implications of social media

Staying safe online is an important issue for young people using the internet, especially with cyberbullying, catfishing and cyberstalking becoming increasingly serious.

To raise awareness on this, FNB Namibia recently co-sponsored talks on the dangers of social media and legal implications at various schools over the past few days. Social Media law expert, Diana Schwartz was invited to hold these talks, which took place at various schools across Windhoek.

“Children can stay safe online by checking their privacy settings, and making sure what they’re showing to the general public. Never agree to meet people that you’ve never met in real life. This could be dangerous, as that 14-year-old boy you think you’re talking to could be a sexual predator. To avoid this don’t agree to meet up, no matter how good it may seem and always tell your parents. Keep details such as full names, address, mobile number, email address, school name and friends’ full names secret,” said Schwartz.

According to Schwartz, pedophiles groom children by building relationships with them to gain their trust before violating them. She added that this why parents need to pay closer attention to their child’s behaviour and online presence.

Christine Thompson from Radiowave said that various social media and networking sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are commonly used by children and teens.

“As much as they allow children to communicate and express their creativity, connect with peers, and share their feelings, they can be an avenue through which our children are exposed to harm. This is why initiatives such as these are of such importance, and we would like to thank all the sponsors that made Diana’s visit possible; Africa Personnel Services, FNB Namibia, Alexander Forbes and Cecil Nurse,” Thompson said.