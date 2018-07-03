How good a hacker are you? – US$100 million global hacker challenge launched

New York 2 July – Hoyos Integrity Corporation, a global Secure Mobile Telecommunications as a Service (SaaS) Provider announced that it has launched the world’s first Global Hacker Challenge.

The company has put US$100 million worth of its RISEN (RSN) utility tokens into a public crypto-wallet, secured it with its unique and proprietary biometric lock system in compliance with IEEE standard 2410, which Hoyos co-created, and the blockchain.

Its unique secure crypto wallet can run on either IOS or Android devices, or on the company’s military-grade secure smart phone known as the BIBLOS (Biometrics Blockchain Secure Smartphone).

In the first 2 weeks the challenge has attracted over 300 unsuccessful hacking attempts.

The HOYOS RISEN (Real-time Impervious Security Environment) token underpins a platform virtually impenetrable to malware and hackers, built from the ground up for security, to help ensure 100% privacy for voice and data communications, identity, and digital assets including tokens, smart contracts, crypto wallet, crypto-currency keys, personal photos, sensitive work data, medical records, etc.

The wallet’s private address and private key, the two core locator elements to a crypto-wallet have been made publicly available by HOYOS:

PUBLIC ADDRESS: 0x522f2dAB3a68a1337C290F1383b5f9DC0B8e1aCf

PRIVATE KEY: b1381d653e9a5ebf4def01bf3a7216a44c32e76d0b0e05b6e4c6667504e380d7

“As we have begun to market our RISEN offering, the reception we have received from global banks, high net worth investors, and government agencies has been overwhelming. Nearly everyone we have spoken with has requested access to our technology to try and punch holes in it,” said Hector Hoyos, Chairman, CEO, and Chief Technology Officer of Hoyos Integrity Corporation.

“I believe in putting my money where my mouth is. If you really believe in what you do, then put it to the test in the most open and public way possible, hence we came out with this challenge. If you can hack it, you can keep it, but it won’t happen,” he added.

The HOYOS RISEN technology and solutions have been designed from the ground up with specific emphasis in security. The Hoyos RISEN solutions secure tokens, smart contracts, payments, financial trade and transactions of any type, “signing” and protecting them with a user’s unique biometrics, which in turn protects their identity and privacy.

“With our technology, crypto exchanges and consumers can protect all their crypto assets without any need to print and hide their wallet private keys, or even use archaic and insecure methods like cold storage devices or protocols. It’s all digitally and biometrically protected in a decentralized way, as it was meant to be, protecting from both outside and insider threats,” Hoyos added.

Meanwhile Hoyos said there are many companies around the world marketing so-called secure smart phones, secure crypto-wallets and pretty much every flavor of security possible.

“None of them are actually secure. Not even apps like Whatsapp, Telegram or Signal can secure you, because your content (voice, data) is stolen in memory by ram scraper malware before it encrypts. We are the only game on the planet and are proving it with this Challenge,” he added.

Hoyos believes his technology and solutions are the answer to securing the crypto industry from the ever-increasing wave of attacks and hacks that are regularly undermining exchanges and consumers’ capability to protect their assets and the overall confidence in crypto’s security.