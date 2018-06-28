Mwazi lands Agronomic Board CEO post

The Namibian Agronomic Board (NAB) announced that Dr Fidelis Nyambe Mwazi is the company’s new Chief Executive officer as of 1 July following the retirement of Christof Brock.

Prior to his appointment, Mwazi worked as a Senior Manager for Standards and Trade at Agro-Marketing and Trade Agency from February 2015 to June 2018.

Mwazi, who is a professional scientist in crop science and sustainable agriculture, has over 18 years of vast practical work experience in the academic as well as the agronomic and horticulture industry environments.

He obtained his PhD degree in Agriculture (Crop Science) in 2017 with the University of Namibia (UNAM). He graduated with an MSc. Degree in Geo-information Science and Earth Observation (Sustainable Agriculture) from the International Institute for Geo-information Science and Earth Observation,the ITC university, Netherlands in 2006.

“Dr Mwazi is no stranger to the agronomic and horticulture industries, he is a strong and visionary leader, highly capable of taking the industry to greater heights, therefore the Board is overtly confident that he will contribute exceptionally to the efficient running of the NAB,” said Michael Iyambo, NAB Board Chairperson.

Mwazi also worked as a National Horticulture Manager at the Namibian Agronomic Board from May 2013 to January 2015 responsible to implement the Horticulture Market Share Promotion for controlled crops.

Caption: NAB’s outgoing CEO, Christof Brock and NAB’s incoming CEO Dr. Fidelis Nyambe Mwazi.