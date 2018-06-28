Telecom opens redesigned outlet for improved retail presentation of products and services

Telecom Namibia unveiled a brand new flagship store at Windhoek’s Grove Mall serving as a one-stop-shop for customers to experience new products and services last week.

The move is part of the company’s broader plan of redesigning its outlets for improved retail presentation of its products and services.

According to the company, the 133 square-metre store features cutting-edge mobile products and fixed broadband services aimed at enhancing the lives of customers and empowering individual communication needs.

The store also includes a customer care point where products and services can be purchased, report faults, apply for new services, as well as a billing centre for services payments. The store is the first in a series of outlets that Telecom Namibia will open around the country in its complete transformation drive that will enable it to service its customers in a friendly environment allowing for interactions with customers in an open plan set-up.

“With the new concept design, the focus is on experience and creating a destination ICT store that acts as a showcase for the Telecom Namibia brand, with the objective to draw customers into the brand, over and above making sales,” said the Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Stanley Simataa, in a speech read on his behalf by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mbeuta Ua-Ndjarakana.

Simataa noted that the rate of development of ICT products and services has increased dramatically over the last decade and shows no sign of slowing. He added that the growth is a result of significant investments in infrastructure and the introduction of healthy competition.

Meanwhile, Telecom Namibia’s Acting Chairperson, Irene Simeon-Kurtz, said the effort represents a drive to help customers explore more, learn more and achieve more, and an effort by Telecom Namibia to ensure that Teleshops are not just stores that stock products, but a place where the company demonstrate how technology can transform lives and businesses.

“It is an indication of true commitment from Telecom Namibia to bring a more improved touch to customer experience. Nothing is more dynamic in this market than the customer experience,” Simeon-Kurtz said.

She said that telecommunication, including ICT sales outlets, is an important infrastructure facility and a requisite for rapid economic development.

“The new store design is based on a ‘Triple C’ multi-channel strategy, meaning that every channel must be designed to increase customer satisfaction through a consistent approach and easy interaction. To achieve that there must be continuity of transaction, consistency of product offering and comprehensive information flows,” Theo Klein, Chief Executive Officer of the company said.

Caption: Telecom CEO Theo Klein, Telecom Board member Petro Oberholster, Telecom Acting Chairperson Irene Simeon-Kurtz, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of ICT Mbeuta Ua-Ndjarakana, Telecom Chief Mobile officer Perny Armando and Telecom Board member Fernando Somaeb.