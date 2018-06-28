BiltongFees show adopts new name – bigger and better event anticipated

The highly anticipated Standard Bank Biltongfees and Auto Show will be held on the 3 and 4 August and tickets are available via WebTicket at a price of N$80 for adults and 40 for children.

The event will this year take place at the Trustco Sports Field and there will also be a special family combo for N$200 for 2 adults and 2 children.

Cicelia Hagen-Cloete, Vehicle Asset Financing New Business Manager at Standard Bank said many people are very familiar with the Biltongfess, which is a truly headlining event on the local events calendar, which has been hosted annually for over 25 years and attracts over 20,000 people over two days.

“This year, we intend taking the event to the next level, on every front, because we have a new name, look and feel and have also given it a new face, by creating a logo that embodies a festival feel,” she added.

She said this year they have creatively selected performances to be inclusive and truly resonate with visitors to the event, but the event will truly not be exceptional with out good food and drinks.

“Therefore offering visitors a fantastic selection of foods to choose from and of course, the best Biltong in the country,” she added.

She reiterated that this year will be bigger and better than ever before with the launch of new models in the motoring industry and driving pleasure with supper specials will be guaranteed for visitors not only to view the cars but also to drive one.

The Standard Bank Auto show, which was initially launched in 2006, has been held in partnership with the Biltong Fees since 2011, however the event will henceforth be know as Standard Bank Biltongfees and Autoshow.