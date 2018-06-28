Tafel Lager beer performs exceptionally in South Africa – Breweries

Tafel Lager, through its associate, Heineken South Africa, has seen exceptional growth in the South African market over the last two years, said Wessie van der Westhuizen, Managing Director of Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL).

Van der Westhuizen said that through Tafel Lager the brewery has identified the opportunity to further bolster its portfolio of brands in export markets through expanding their footprint into the export market and increase sales in South Africa in particular.

“Amongst many other activities this also included the successful sponsorship of the Tafel Lager Griquas Rugby team that has resulted in growth which exceeded our expectations. We are extremely proud to take Namibian pride across our borders and in so doing, create unique consumer and customer experiences,” van der Westhuizen added.

Van der Westhuizen went on to say that being one of the only few independent commercial breweries in Africa, NBL is extremely proud to build on this legacy by investing not only in the business itself, but also investing in Namibia and the rest of the African continent at large.

“As Namibians we should be bold enough to compete against market leaders. With Tafel Lager, just as we have done before with Windhoek Lager in other markets, we again confirm that we as Namibians, and our brands, can stand proud in a highly competitive market like South Africa. In fact, our share of benefits and profits from the success of Heineken South Africa flows back into Namibia, paving the way for reinvestment into our country,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Namibia Breweries has over the years made significant investment into the local economy and prides itself of its continued support and passion for Namibian sponsorship platforms, amongst others, through its sponsorship of the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors; Windhoek Draught Welwitschias and regional soccer tournaments.