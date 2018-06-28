Meatco ready to enter the US market with boneless beef

Meatco is expected to ship its first consignment of beef to the United States of America by the end of July, Meatco’s Executive of Marketing and Sales, Cyprianus Khaiseb said.

Khaiseb said this when the new US Ambassador to Namibia, HE Lisa Johnson visited the Meatco abattoir and factory earlier this week.

According to Meatco, labels for export to the US are in place while price negotiations with shipping liners are currently underway. Namibia was granted access to the American market in 2016, but was waiting for labelling approval to start exports.

Under the US export rules, Namibia is eligible to export to the US boneless (not ground) beef raw products such as primal cuts, chucks, blade, and beef trimmings.

Khaiseb, also gave a presentation on the company’s business overview, highlighting aspects such as governance at Meatco, composition of revenue, production operations and on the company’s famous corned meat brands like Texan and Eloolo with approximately 18 million cans produced annually.

Furthermore, he shared Meatco’s involvement in the Northern Communal Areas emphasising Meatco’s strategy of catering for all Namibian producers throughout the country.

Caption: US Ambassador, HE Lisa Johnson and Meatco’s Acting Chief Executive, Mr Jannie Breytenbach, with packed striploin destined for the vast United States market.