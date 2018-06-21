Legendary local guitarist to headline at Night Under the Stars

Celebrated guitarist, Jackson Wahengo will grace the stage of Night Under the Stars (NUTS) pencilled for 6 July at the Goethe-Institut. The event will kick off at 18:00 and damage at will be N$20.

The public is invited to go enjoy the music of a musician who takes pride in his work and through it acknowledges his local heritage on the global stage.

Wahengo said music is in his family and that will never leave his life and he has traveled, performed and encountered various styles.

“Even though I welcome new influences and experiment, my guitar riffs and strong harmonies of Southern Africa and Namibia will always be,” he added.

He said that his lyrics of freedom, struggles of the past, modern social issues and the Namibia of today combine to form a complex set of layers, which intertwined with his skills as a professional jazz guitarist combined to produce an irresistible groove.

“My lyrics are reminiscent and very often build on old Oshiwambo proverbs that highlights aspects of human behaviour and carry on wisdom, because it is the language that I sing in and my mother tongue, but I also use my language to sing about social and political issues of an independent and modern Namibia,” he said.

Wahengo united with his two brothers after independence and formed the Mighty Dreads before going solo and launching his debut album in 2012.

Despite having lived abroad since 2008 and having traveled the globe to perform, he is known for combining traditional African rhythms in a contemporary arrangement of Afropop, zouk and reggae.