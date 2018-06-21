FNB appoints new area manager for its far North cluster

First National Bank (FNB) in efforts to grow their entrepreneurship and SMEs segments in the far North cluster have appointed Ndoroma Ndahambelela as the new area manager.

As the area manager, Ndahambelela will be responsible for the overall administration and efficient operation of the branches and business segments in the far North including business, operations, lending, product sales and customer service in accordance with FNB’s strategic objectives.

Ina statement Ndoroma said she looks forward to working with a dynamic team which is set to give FNB clients in the far North the leading financial solutions that suit their particular needs.

“I am eager to transfer my accounting and finance skills to this position. I am fascinated by economic trends and excited about the growth of entrepreneurship and SMEs in the Far North. The prospect of working in this area is very appealing to me. Ultimately, I have an interest in managing my area through innovation and operational efficiency,” said Ndahambelela.

Ndahambelela holds a BCom from the University of Cape Town and is a Chartered Accountant registered in Namibia. Ndahambelela also has working experience in Operations and Financial Management as well as Business Unit Costing from her previous employer.