51% based Black Women-Owned Level 1 Citrix Platinum company accredited

Information Technology solution specialist, Troye in May become the only 51% based Black Women-Owned Level 1 Citrix Platinum partner, accredited by South African National Accreditation System (SANAS).

As one of only two Citrix Platinum Solution Advisers in South African and being a Citrix Service Provider, Troye holds the highest level of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Accreditation.

Helen Kruger, Managing Director of Troye said they are proud to be part of the transformation as their new B-BBEE status is a significant milestone and a clear indication of their commitment to empowerment and equality in the country.

“As as this journey continues, Troye’s executive management team remains fully committed to making a meaningful and sustainable contribution to the growth of the countries economy and our approach includes work force diversification and emphasis on skills development,” she added.

She said the rating offers benefits to everyone in their supply chain, both financially and in terms of increasing their own BEE scores, whilst empowering women-owned businesses. “We are thrilled that our rating will improve the competitiveness of our clients and suppliers,” she added.

Troye is an Information Technology solution specialist and professional managed IT services provider and over the past decade they have designed and implemented superior integrated IT solution for its, small, medium and enterprise customers, concentrating on end-to-end virtualisation solutions.