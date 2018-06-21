High inlfux of new business registrations due to fishing right requirements – BIPA responds

The Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) recently, that it will be amalgamating its business registration services, in response to the high influx of applications for conversion, amendments to and/or registration of companies at its headquarters, as per the recently announced procedure for applying for fishing rights.

The recent requirement by the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Recourses, that all interested parties for the fishing rights should have a registered Company (PTY) Ltd, has seen applicants flocking to the various BIPA offices in order to meet the Ministry’s deadline of 31 July.

The BIPA management has therefore decided to temporarily reinforce its capacity at its headquarters at 188 Sam Nujoma Drive, Kamenco Haus, to ensure efficient and effective delivery of service, however skeleton staff will be retained at its Katutura Office.

“Statistical comparison shows that there is a 47% increase in new transactions related to the fishing rights. For the first two weeks of May 2018, BIPA processed 1866 transactions, compared to 3515 transactions in the first two weeks of June 2018,” noted Kapena Tjombonde, Executive for Business Registration Services at BIPA.

The reinforcement of services stated above is effective as from Monday, 25 June 2018. BIPA would therefore urge all clients who wish to either convert their current Close Corporations (CC’s) to a PTY or amend existing companies or simply register a PTY, to visit its headquarters at Kamenco Haus in Windhoek.

Kapena further stressed that “seeing that our client management area will be inundated with new applications, we encourage the public to also utilize our online service for name search and name reservations by visiting www.bipa.na”. She noted that the public can also download all application forms from the BIPA website.

Meanwhile, due to the deadline of 31 July for fishing rights, BIPA will receive application related to the rights only up to 20 July 2018, to allow for sufficient processing time of such applications.