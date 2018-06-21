Cancer Apple Project gets new partners on board

By Natasha Jacha

Bank Windhoek recently welcomed four new partners to the annual Cancer Apple Project, which will celebrate 18 years of fighting cancer in the country.

The new members include Safari Hotel, PayToday Namibia, Solitaire Press and the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC).

According to the Coordinator: Sponsorships and Events at Bank Windhoek, Suzette January, Safari Hotel will accommodate the representatives from winning schools outside Windhoek that will travel to the capital city for the handover ceremony in November. They will also assist with various functions that will be held during the duration of the project.

The PayToday was approached to provide its infrastructure to make donations as seamless and convenient as possible as the public had requested for another form of donating towards the project as some people did not want to buy apples.

Meanwhile, Bank Windhoek added the project as a beneficiary on its Internet Banking, Mobile App and Cellphone Banking platforms. To offer the same service to customers from other banks that want to donate.

In addition, the Solitaire Press came on board as to reduce the printing costs of the project. As the project is run across Namibia, publication material, such as the posters to create awareness and encourage participation is printed and sent countrywide. Schools are also important project partners and school slips are printed and sent to participating schools.

The NBC, the national broadcaster was brought forward as to help spread the messages and craete awareness of cancer in 10 local languages. Especially the messages sent out by the Cancer Association of Namibia to everyone in a language that they understand and feel comfortable with.

“To succeed in creating awareness and saving lives, we need to form partnerships with relevant stakeholders as the project is entirely reliant on the support of the every Namibian. The efforts made by Bank Windhoek’s staff members and partners, are critical. As a collective, we can take this project to greater heights,” January emphasised.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN), Rolf Hansen, said that they are delighted to welcome the new partners to the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project

“Bank Windhoek remains passionate about the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project and is very proud to be associated with the Cancer Association of Namibia. We will continue to seek new ways to add value to the lives of cancer patients and their families,” concluded January.

Caption: Welcome on board: f.l.t.r, NBC’s Marketing Officer, Rachel Kambindji; Safari Hotels’ Sales Executive, Manuelle Tjivera; NBC’s Corporate Communications Officer, Beaulah Boois; Bank Windhoek’s Coordinator of Sponsorships and Events, Suzette January; Chief Executive Officer of CAN, Rolf Hansen; PayToday Finance Executive, Hennie Fourie; Solitaire Press Marketing Manager, Nancy Fernandes and GiveToday Co-ordinator, Madeleen Olwage.