NORED engages consulting firm to improve IT service delivery

NORED Electricity engaged Headway Consulting to ensure a consistently high standard of service delivery for its customers.

The move by NORED is part of an ongoing process to improve the quality of service streamlining it for their stakeholders, improve business processes and leveraging technology solutions to realise real improvements.

“It’s great to see local companies and organisations taking service delivery and business and management improvement seriously as this has been an Achilles heel in the past. Being trained in Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) and leveraging technology to support the organisation on their road to improve their service delivery makes perfect sense for NORED,” Jan Coetzee, managing director of Headway Consulting said.

ITIL(Information Technology Infrastructure Library) is the most widely accepted approach to IT service management in the world.

With the next step for NORED being the ITIL practitioner training courses for a selection of its employees, NORED said there is nothing more important that high quality service delivery to our valued stakeholders.

“It is at the very basis of any business development and growth we may want to pursue. Using innovative practises and ITIL will form the basis of our growth and service-delivery,” NORED said.

Caption: The NORED team with Jan Coetzee of Headway.