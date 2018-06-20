Cancer Association now offers psychosocial support to affected parties

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) has now expanded psychosocial support services to cancer patients and their families.

Chief Executive Officer of the Association, Ralph Hansen in a statement said the organisation decided to focus on this type of support as it plays a pivotal role in the diagnosis acceptance, treatment and overcoming of cancer.

According to Hansen support is needed not only during the fight on cancer, but reintegrating back to normal daily routine can be a challenge for the cancer patient and their family.

“That is why the Association and Standard Bank Namibia joined hands during the recent 50th anniversary celebration of CAN to further expand and invest in offering psychosocial support to Namibians dealing with a cancer diagnosis,” he added.

He said that the Standard Bank Circle of Hope programme falls under the CAN Family Support Centre and provides counseling services for the patient and family afflicted by cancer.

“Every Tuesday one on one counseling is provided in the Circle of Hope rooms, while Hurdles of Hope by means of group sessions are conducted on Thursday afternoons at CAN’s House Acacia Interim Home,” he added.

Meanwhile Hansen called on all cancer patients and family members to come for counseling as this helps with the process diagnosis acceptance, treatment and overcoming of cancer.

Caption: Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive officer of the Cancer Association of Namibia and Magreth Mengo, Head of Marketing at Standard Bank Namibia handing over a pledge of N$150,000 to the Association.