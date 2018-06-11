Favourites dominate round three of Timeout Beach Volleyball series

Rosi Hennes and Simone von Wietersheim whitewashed the competition, emerging unbeaten as the Beach Volleyball ladies champions in last weekend’s Retirement Fund Solutions Winter Classic championship. Among the men, Luke Brinkmann and Jan-Eric Sack, did not have such a comfortable walk in the sand, but the duo eventually proved why they are the favourites, systematically overpowering the other teams with skill and stamina.

Catherine Thomas and Hendrina Lindongo took second place among the women with Maike von Doorn and Lara Lüsse third.

Steve Kangandjera and Panashe Chiguta won all four their matches in Pool A of the Men’s 2-a-Side category but eventually in the finals had to succumb to the relentless onslaught from Brinkmann and Sack. Kangandjera and Chiguta took second place but played like champions throughout the tournament, beating eight other teams in their march to the finals. In the third place were Bernhard Schurz and Brandon de Jager.

Saturday’s championship was the third in the seven-series Timeout Beach Volleyball tournament. Over 100 players comprising 30 teams turned up to compete in five categories. In addition to the championship titles, the teams were also competing for cash prizes sponsored by Retirement Fund Solutions.

In the Mixed 4-a-side category, team Wildcat won all five their matches, taking an uncontested first spot. Team Starshine VC came second and team Net Violators third.

In the Mixed Youth 2-a-side category, 11 year old Marci Utz and his 14 year old brother, André Utz took the honours winning all their games. Shelli Starge and Lars Fisher came second with Nicole and Sven Stubenrauch taking the bronze.

Round four of the Timeout Beach Volleyball series will be played as the Interpack King and Queen of the Court championship on 28 July at the DTS beach arena.

Caption: From the left, Steve Kangandjera, Jefta Nangombe, Ishitile Aloisius and Andriko Boehringer. (Photograph by Timeout Beach Volleyball Academy)