Breweries committed to environmental preservation – donates funds to Project Shine

By Natasha Jacha

The Project Shine environmental campaign in its 11th year recently received a donation of N$80,000 from the Namibian Breweries Limited.

Project coordinator, Paulina Engelbrecht said the campaign started in 2007 on World Environment Day and the project compromises of two environmental activities which are the clean up campaign and an awareness campaign.

“The clean-up campaign is focused on instilling mindfulness and understanding of waste management, as well as the risk involved in illegal dumping of waste along the roads and open spaces, and to put more focus on the importance of recycling the waste generated in municipal jurisdiction,” she said.

Engelbrecht said that this project promotes cleanliness, recycling and contributes to the social upliftment of Swakopmund.

“Every year before the project starts we give the groups of volunteers basic waste management and health and safety training, this helps to change their mindset and encourage them to carry the message to their peers,” she added.

Furthermore, the project makes sure that Swakopmund residents become more environmentally conscious, especially when it comes to litter pollution.

Meanwhile, the NBL is proud of this annual initiative committed to environmental preservation and remains committed to our continuous support of the Project Shine initiative and activities in the Erongo region.

The O&L Group Corporate Social Investment (CSI) Coordinator, Venessa Mwiya: said that the most exciting part about this Project Shine is that it engages local communities, schools and the youth.