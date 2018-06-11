2018 Football World Cup fever kicks in – MultiChoice to screen all 64 World Cup matches

From 14 June until 15 July, the world’s greatest football stars will meet in Russia and SuperSport will bring all the action to African viewers LIVE and in HD.

It’s here, it’s official, and we are ecstatic to Connect you to Greatness”, said Roger Gertze, MultiChoice Namibia’s General Manager.

“We’ve been asked what we’re doing for customers during the World Cup, and we’re excited to say that we’re going to entertain 12 million African families, we’re bringing the 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018 to all of Africa,”said Levana Cloete, MultiChoice Namibia’s Corporate Affairs Manager.

“Our staff members across the African business are geared and ready to entertain our viewers. With this football extravaganza, we have certainly gone to great lengths to ensure that our content offering for the 2018 FIFA World Cup is guaranteed to entertain and evoke soccer fanatics, such yourselves,” she added.

During April MultiChoice brought viewers the History of Football, a pop-up channel launched on DStv to delight DStv Premium, Compact+ and Compact customers with original, globally-focused premium documentary series, short form specials and a selection of FIFA World Cup films.

All 64 World Cup matches will be available on all the DStv packages as well as on GOtv Max and Plus packages, GOtv Value customers can view a total of 56 World Cup games.

Roger Gertze assured the public that MutliChoice has taken advantage of all possible viewing avenues for customers to view matches anytime, anywhere on any device with the DStv Now and SuperSport apps.

“It is without a doubt that this is the biggest soccer event across the globe. Thank you for being part of the 3 billion people that will “Connect with Greatness” come 14 June 2018,” added Gertze.

Caption: Levana Cloete, MultiChoice Namibia’s Corporate Affairs Manager.