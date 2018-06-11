Gobabis farmer crowned in Agra’s first Slaughter Ox Competition

The 3rd Agra slaughter Ox Competition which kicked off on 6 June in Gobabis, saw Christi Grobbelaar bag the first award in the ‘on the hoof’ category.

The competition forms part of the initiative to provide ox producers with a platform to compete in an organised competition and compare the quality of their animals to those of other producers, similar to the Agra weaner competition.

The key aspects for judging criteria in the ‘on the hoof’ category comprised of cattle age, fat, masculinity, temperament and good farming practices such as branding, dehorning, etc., which constitutes 40% of the total points, while on the carcass, the cattle will compete on the quality of meat, which constitutes 60% of the total points.

According to Agra, this was the first time that the competition was expanded to Gobabis and Agra’s agent for Gobabis located 34 high quality oxen to enter into the competition.

Furthermore, all animals are slaughtered at the Beefcor Abattoir in Okahandja, which also supplies steak at all the competition points for a braai for participants and sponsors.

The next competition will move to Nina on 20 June, then to Otjiwarongo 26 June, to Aub on 4 July and to Windhoek on 17 July, where more winners will be crowned. Overall winners will only be crowned at the end of the entire competition.

To participate in the competition, each producer must enter two animals to be judged on their hooves and carcasses.