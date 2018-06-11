Manufacturing Indaba set for Johannesburg – industry platform for established and prospective sub-Sahara manufacturers

A platform to engage and discuss with manufacturers – the Manufacturing Indaba 2018 will take place in Johannesburg’s Sandton Convention Centre from 19 to 20 June.

The event is set to provide current and prospective manufacturers from across Sub-Saharan Africa with an exciting and collaborative platform from which they can develop indispensable networks with other key industry players.

According to the organisors, attending this conference is a unique opportunity, providing anyone vested in the manufacturing sector with the understanding, knowledge sharing, and insight into the latest global trends as well as engaging dialogue discussions.

Manufacturers will also be able to establish fruitful business liaisons to support each other and exploring new technologies in the wake of Industry 4.0, otherwise known as the “Fourth Industrial Revolution”.

This year’s conference aims to provide the region’s industry players with opportunities to establish and secure valuable relationships with relevant stakeholders in the sector. This will provide manufacturers with the necessary support required to embrace these technological progressions, so they can strategically position themselves in anticipation of the inevitable economic changes.

Owing to previous success rates, the Small Business Indaba will be hosted for the third year, where manufacturing experts, Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) leaders and entrepreneurs will advise prospective entrants through a series of captivating panel discussions.

These dialogues will cover various financing opportunities and promising supplier development programmes available to Small and Medium Enterprise owners.

The Manufacturing Indaba will feature esteemed industry experts and leaders speaking in the forum, including Thomas Schaefer, Chairman and Managing Director for Volkswagen Group South Africa; Eustace Mashimbye, Chief Executive Officer of Proudly South African; Flora Mutahi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Melvin Marsh International Ltd and Yash Ramkolowan Manager for Trade & Investment at DNA Economics, among others.

This year’s conference will also host a personalised Business Matchmaking system. This one of a kind initiative will provide conference delegates with the opportunity to connect with influencers relevant to their individual profiles and goals through pre-arranged and private meetings, conveniently held in a centralised venue.

Caption: For more info on this event, or to register for the Indaba, visit www.manufacturingindaba.co.za